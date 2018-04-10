Ex-student accused of threatening Gustine schools ordered to stay away from staff

A 19-year-old former student accused by police of threatening to open fire at Gustine High School has been ordered to stay away from the school and its employees.
The Gustine Unified School District petitioned for a restraining order against Joshua Delgado, who remained in custody Tuesday. He has pleaded not guilty to making felony criminal threats and violation of probation. The order was signed Friday morning by Merced County Judge Brian McCabe.
"We felt, as the district, it was in our best interest to protect staff and students," Superintendent Bryan Ballenger said. "Just in case Mr. Delgado is released, it is protection against him."
Delgado is accused of posting on Facebook a picture of Nikolas Cruz, with an alleged threat stating "Imma be the next one to shoot up a place I don't like ghs," according to investigation reports.
Cruz was indicted by a grand jury on 17 counts of premeditated murder after he reportedly opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.
Delgado's post was shared more than 120,000 times and was reacted to more than 22,500 times, prosecutors said.
Delgado was arrested on Feb. 16.
Investigation reports indicate Delgado already was on probation for previously making criminal threats against Gustine High Vice Principal Adam Cano.
Cano and Gustine High Principal John Petrone were in court Friday as McCabe signed the order, which states that Delgado can't harass, intimidate, attack, stalk, assault, abuse or destroy the personal property of Petrone, Cano and any other protected party for a five-year period in person, on telephone or through electronic communication, according to court records.
Delgado also was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Petrone, Cano, any Gustine Unified School District sites, school-sponsored activities, and employees and their homes, court records state.
"We are grateful for the judge signing the order for five years instead of the customary three," Ballenger said, adding that the order gives the school district the ability to call law enforcement if Delgado goes near any schools.
A preliminary hearing on Delgado's charges is scheduled for April 18.
