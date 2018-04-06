They had stolen property from Los Banos and got caught in Atwater, police say

Two Atwater men remained in custody on Friday following their arrests for allegedly trying to break into cars at Walmart, and possessing stolen property from Los Banos, according to police.
Police were called about 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday after a witness saw two men attempting to get into at least one car parked in the 800 block of Commerce Avenue, police said.
As police arrived on scene, Walmart staff pointed officers to a black Honda backing out of a parking stall, officers said. Police stopped the car and detained the two men inside.
Police identified the men as 26-year-old Jesus Donald Garcia and 22-year-old Thomas King Jr., both of Atwater.
Officers also discovered the license plate and VIN number of the car did not match, according to police. The car had been reported stolen from Los Banos.
Inside the car, police said, was also shaved keys, a stolen driver's license, stolen credit cards and "a small amount" of methamphetamine.
The men were placed under arrest and taken to Merced County Jail on suspicion of possession of stolen property, attempted burglary, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Garcia is held in lieu of $33,000 bail, and King is held in lieu of $68,000, according to jail records.
