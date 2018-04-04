He had a stolen gun and his car smelled like 'burnt' weed, police say

A 22-year-old convicted felon was arrested Tuesday for having a stole gun, the Gustine Police Department reported.
Officers on patrol spotted a white Chevrolet Impala around 8:28 p.m. in the area of 1770 Jensen Road and said they smelled burning marijuana, police said in a news release.
Officers found a revolver with its serial numbers removed under the drivers seat, police said. The driver, Luis Enrique Cortes, of Gustine, said the gun was his and he recently purchased it knowing it was stolen, according to police.
During the search narcotics and paraphernalia were also confiscated, police said.
Cortes was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of carrying a concealed firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm with altered or removed identification numbers, felon in possession of a firearm, stolen property, narcotics, paraphernalia and ammunition.
His bail is set at $282,000.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
