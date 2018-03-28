Los Banos man to be tried in 2017 slaying

A man accused of stabbing a 21-year-old Los Banos resident to death will face trial on charges of murder, a Merced County judge decided this week.
Prosecutors believe Michael Manuel Mirabal, 30, of Los Banos stabbed Delbert Scoggins more than 20 times with a knife Sept. 13, in the backyard of the victim's family's home in the 600 block of Eighth Street.
Witnesses described a duffel bag they found at the scene containing a bloody knife, shirt and shorts as evidence during Monday's preliminary hearing in Judge Carol Ash's courtroom. In a pocket of the shorts, witnesses said they found a prison ID card with Mirabal's picture on it.
Mirabal was also seen the day of the slaying wearing the clothes found in the duffel bag at the scene, according to multiple witnesses.
Authorities found Mirabal on Sept. 14 in a South Los Banos apartment complex where they said he tried to jump out of a two-story window to avoid arrest.
He has pleaded not guilty.
According to court records, Mirabal was previously convicted of evading police officers and domestic violence. He was named as one of 16 people arrested during a 2012 probation and parole sweep. Mirabel also escaped jail May 19, 2014, and was on the run for several hours before being caught.
He remain in custody in Merced County.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments