Soledad woman suffers major injury in Merced County DUI crash, CHP says

A Soledad woman is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs after a two-vehicle crash sent her to the hospital with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.
Suzanna Townsend, a 30-year-old woman from Soledad, was driving a 2005 Chrysler Pacifica east on Highway 152 on or near the Rock Bridge at about 9 p.m. Thursday when she collided with a 2007 Ford Fusion driven by 19-year-old San Jose resident Sophia Gaude, CHP Los Banos Officer Wyatt Foster said.
After the collision, Townsend was transported by a Riggs ambulance to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto for a broken left leg, Foster said, adding that Gaude complained of pain to the lower back.
Both vehicles received front-end damage, Foster said.
More detailed information on the crash and the occupants of the vehicles wasn't available Friday. But the suspected cause of the collision was by Townsend committing a DUI, Foster said.
