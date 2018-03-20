Have you seen these two fugitives sought by Los Banos police? Tips could lead to cash

The Los Banos Police Department is seeking the public's help to capture two Merced County women listed among the Merced Area Crime Stoppers Most Wanted.
Lindsey Manzanedo, a 31-year-old woman known to live in Merced, is wanted on two warrants for prior charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession for sale, maintaining a place to sell or traffic a controlled substance and theft of utility services, according to a Los Banos Police Department news release.
Manzanedo was arrested in 2015 after authorities reportedly discovered heroin, methamphetamine, hundreds of prescription pain pills, hashish oil, marijuana and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as marijuana and mushroom grows, at her home near Weaver Middle School, according to Sun-Star archives.
Merced Superior Court records indicate she pleaded no contest to four felony charges.
Manzanedo in 2017 was convicted of bringing contraband into jail, according to court records. A warrant for her arrest for violation of probation on that charge was issued on March 14.
Manzanedo also in 2017 was extradited to Nevada to face other charges in Elko County, court records state.
Manzanedo was described as being 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes, the release states.
Los Banos police also are looking for Margarita Montoya, a 5-feet-4-inches tall, 135-pound woman with brown hair and brown eyes on a warrant with a $50,000 bail for burglary, according to the release.
The 41-year-old who was known to most recently have lived in the City of Los Banos has a tattoo on her left ring finger, authorities said.
The Los Banos Police Department is urging anyone with information to contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420, with the possibility of a cash reward.
Tips also can be sent by texting "Merced" followed by the information to the number "274637."
Comments