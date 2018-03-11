Here’s how K-9 Maverick helped police arrest Los Banos man who’s been on the run

A 33-year-old Los Banos man who has been on the run was arrested Saturday after being chased by officers and K-9 Maverick, the Los Banos Police Department reported.
Officers found Eduardo Morales, who had a felony arrest warrant out, in a parked car with one other person around Bluff Drive and Pike Street at about 2:50 p.m., police said in a statement. As police approached him, Morales ran into a home on the 700 block of Bluff Drive.
Morales then ran northbound on Bluff Drive toward the Central California Irrigation District canal, according to police. Officers and Maverick chased him to the canal access point on Bluff Drive and across the bridge onto Page Avenue.
Witnesses told police Morales was seen running near Page Avenue and Hillview Drive, the statement said, and Maverick alerted officers he was at a home on the 1800 block of Hillview Drive.
Officers found Morales hiding behind a wall in an enclosed front patio, police said.
Morales was taken into custody pursuant to the felony arrest warrant without further incident. He was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail where he remains in custody without bail.
According to jail records, Morales has a criminal history of possession of narcotic controlled substances, parole violations, terrorist threats and corporal injury of spouse.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
