Dos Palos man arrested in armed robbery case, police say

A man from Dos Palos was arrested on Sunday in connection with a robbery and report of gun shots, according to statement from the Los Banos Police Department.
Aaron Gomez, 20, was arrested Sunday in connection with a robbery that occurred about an hour before shots were reported. He is suspected of robbing someone at gunpoint and stealing their cell phone, according to police.
At about 10:18 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of F Street after they received calls of shots fired. Officers saw Gomez and 21-year-old Dre West, of Los Banos, in the area.
Gomez was carrying a loaded .357 revolver in his waistband along with several rounds of ammunition in his pocket, officials reported. He also had more than $800 cash on him, according to police.
Police said they believe Gomez fired the gun six times. No injuries were reported.
Gomez was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail Facility and on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm in public and willful negligent discharge of a firearm, according to police. He is in custody with bail set at $180,000.
West was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and has since been released, police said.
Police have reason to believe there may have been additional unreported robberies Sunday night around the event that was held at Merced County Fairgrounds in Los Banos.
Anyone with information on a robbery that occurred on Sunday can contact the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070. To leave an anonymous tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 288. or go to www.losbanos.org.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments