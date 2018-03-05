Los Banos police are looking for a man suspected of stealing 41 gallons of gasoline from a local business, according to a news release.
Los Banos police ask public's help identifying suspected gas thief. Do you know him?

March 05, 2018 10:22 AM

Los Banos police are looking for a man suspected of stealing 41 gallons of gasoline from a business, according to a news release.

On Friday, the man went into the 1700 block of Center lane and allegedly stole the gasoline, police said.

The man in the picture is wearing blue jeans, a dark-colored sweatshirt and a tan beanie. The car is a green four-door SUV.

If anyone has seen the man or car they can call the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070.

