Judge orders Dos Palos 'satanic' murder defendant to stand trial

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 56 Man dies, children pulled out of vehicle in Merced County crash Pause 51 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 50 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 35 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 21 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 40 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 87 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 150 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 120 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 94 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Attorney for Dos Palos resident Melissa Bal, 37, and a prosecutor talk about her case after she was held to answer a murder charge for reportedly killing her mother as sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

Attorney for Dos Palos resident Melissa Bal, 37, and a prosecutor talk about her case after she was held to answer a murder charge for reportedly killing her mother as sjansen@mercedsunstar.com