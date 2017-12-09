The Merced Police Department Crime Scene Response Team investigates the scene of a double homicide in the 1200 block of Daybreak Drive in Merced, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
Crime

Merced police investigating double homicide

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

December 09, 2017 09:08 PM

Police are investigating the Saturday morning homicides of a man and woman at a home in Merced.

Merced police responded to calls about two victims at a residence in the 1200 block of Daybreak Drive, according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found an Asian woman and Hispanic man dead in the master bedroom under suspicious circumstances, the release states.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification to next of kin.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation and crime scene investigators were seen processing evidence throughout Saturday.

Several neighbors who declined to be interviewed on the record told the Sun-Star the homicide was shocking, disturbing and concerning, especially because there are several children in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is being urged to call Merced Detective Jeff Horn at 209-388-7739 or at 209-385-6905. Callers and tips can be made confidentially and anonymously.

