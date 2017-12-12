Suspects admit to 2016 slaying of Los Banos man, DA's Office says

Four family members have been convicted in connection with the 2016 slaying of 35-year-old Los Banos resident Rene Cruz Sandoval.
The defendants in the case were Tony Lujan III, 27 of Gilroy, along with his 34-year-old cousin, Ronnie R. Lujan, 34, of Merced, and their uncles Charles F. Lujan, 59, and Steven A. Lujan, 55.
They entered their pleas Nov. 27 in Merced Superior Court after one of the suspects agreed to testify as part of a deal.
Sandoval was shot to death Sept. 13, 2016, in an alleyway on H Street in Los Banos after an argument over a missing jewelry box, authorities have said.
Ronnie, Steven and Charles Lujan were arrested the following day at a home in the 1300 block of Frankfort Court in Merced.
Authorities said the Lujans believed Sandoval had stolen a jewelry box belonging to another family member, according to police reports.
Steven and Charles Lujan initially told police they weren't in Los Banos at the time of the shooting, but witnesses and surveillance video showed them at the scene around the time Sandoval was killed, according to reports.
Police eventually identified the shooter as Tony Lujan III. He was arrested Sept. 27, 2016, in Gilroy.
Tony Lujan III is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 4 to serve 17 years in prison, said Travis Colby, the Merced County deputy district attorney prosecuting the case.
Steven and Charles Lujan pleaded no contest to acting as accessories to murder after the fact by hiding information from police, Colby said.
Charles Lujan was sentenced Nov. 27 to two years in prison, but he was released with credit for time served, according to court records.
Steven Lujan will be sentenced Jan. 9 and he faces up to nine years in prison, Colby said.
Ronnie Lujan was ordered to spend three years on probation for his role.
