Break the law, or let your cattle die? A Los Banos dairy farmer had to make choice

Los Banos dairyman defends illegal dumping to save heifers Dennis Areias, a Los Banos school board trustee who was charged with a felony for pumping cow waste water into a drainage ditch, explains why it was his only option during an interview Dec. 5, 2017, at the site of the dumping at Henry Miller and Box Car roads near Los Banos. Dennis Areias, a Los Banos school board trustee who was charged with a felony for pumping cow waste water into a drainage ditch, explains why it was his only option during an interview Dec. 5, 2017, at the site of the dumping at Henry Miller and Box Car roads near Los Banos. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

