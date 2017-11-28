Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn possession for second time in two years

More Videos 1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees Pause 0:39 Former "A Prairie Home Companion” host fired over misconduct allegations 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:52 Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again 0:51 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:36 Obdulia Sanchez appears in court as her trial date is postponed 0:22 Retiring Los Banos cafeteria supervisor responds to congratulatory comments 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 1:28 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Ex-Los Banos priest convicted of child porn-again Former Los Banos priest, Robert Gamel, 67, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to violation of probation at the Merced County Superior Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Gamel was previously arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in June of 2015. Former Los Banos priest, Robert Gamel, 67, pleaded no contest to charges of possession of child pornography and pleaded guilty to violation of probation at the Merced County Superior Courthouse on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. Gamel was previously arrested and charged with possession of child pornography in June of 2015. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star

