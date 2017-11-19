Veterans Day was last week. This week, two Merced-area veterans groups victimized

More Videos 1:18 Copper stolen from Atwater VFW Hall Pause 0:51 Merced Court orders psych evaluation in alleged Satanic killing 0:25 Watch the video that helped end a robbery spree in Merced 0:27 Injuries reported in DUI crash in Merced, police say 1:06 How to make a pinhole projector to view the solar eclipse 2:51 Watch: Video was used as evidence in 2009 case for pooping in public 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 1:18 Why California students need debt-free college 0:37 Merced child hit by car while walking home from school 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Copper stolen from Atwater VFW Hall The Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars hall located at at 1390 Broadway Ave. in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. According to VFW Quartermaster Jonathan Mudgett, 46, a Saturday morning inspection revealed that an air conditioning units, which hadn't been working since Wednesday, had been gutted of its copper wiring and tubing.

The Atwater Veterans of Foreign Wars hall located at at 1390 Broadway Ave. in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. According to VFW Quartermaster Jonathan Mudgett, 46, a Saturday morning inspection revealed that an air conditioning units, which hadn't been working since Wednesday, had been gutted of its copper wiring and tubing. Andrew Kuhn Merced Sun-Star