Watch how he robbed a Los Banos bank in under 2 minutes

Watch how he robbed a Los Banos bank in under 2 minutes

    Los Banos police released this surveillance footage of a man robbing Westamerica Bank Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, in the 900 block of West Pacheco Boulevard. Anyone with information is being asked to call Detective Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070, ext. 114.

Crime

Watch two men rob a Los Banos bank at gunpoint. Do you know who they are?

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

November 17, 2017 05:34 PM

UPDATED 6 HOURS 3 MINUTES AGO

Los Banos police are seeking the public's help in identifying two men suspected of robbing Westamerica Bank in Los Banos last week.

Two armed men robbed the bank at about 3:26 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in the 900 block of West Pacheco Boulevard, Los Banos police said. The bank was temporarily closed while detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained evidence.

The first man was described as a black adult about to be 18 to 25 years old, about 5'3" to 5'6" in height, and weighing between 130 to 180 pounds. He was last seen in a dark gray hooded zip-up jacket, jeans, light colored goggles, dark tan gloves and a red bandana covering his mouth.

The second man was reported as a white adult about the same age but with a height between 6' and 6'2", and appearing to weigh between 150 and 180 pounds. He was last seen in a dark-colored jacket and also covering his mouth with a red bandana.

The suspects reportedly fled in a silver four-door Kia that was parked near the front entrance of the bank with the second suspect driving, police said.

Los Banos police released photos Friday of the suspects in a nearby clothing store. Detective Sgt. Justin Melden said police received information connecting the subjects in the photo to the robbery.

“Hopefully, a community member can help with identifying the subjects,” Melden said.

Surveillance footage inside the bank obtained by the Sun-Star shows a black male, the first described suspect, sauntering through the front entrance of the bank with a blue bag and pointing a handgun at a bank employee.

After the employee fills the bag with money, the suspect heads to a side booth where another employee deposits money into the bag. The suspect heads back around to another front desk before heading toward the exit, pointing the gun at another person who walks into the bank as he exits.

No one was injured in the armed robbery, police said. Authorities are not yet releasing how much money was taken.

Anyone with information on the crime or the suspects is urged to assist in the investigation by calling Melden at 209-827-7070, ext. 114, or call Detective Sean Bayard at ext. 115.

