Crime

Armed suspects rob Los Banos bank, police seek information

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

November 09, 2017 5:10 PM

Los Banos police are investigating an armed robbery at Westamerica Bank Thursday afternoon.

A 9-1-1 call from a bank in the 900 block of West Pacheco Avenue was reported at 3:26 p.m., Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee said.

No one was injured, but the suspects flashed a handgun and were able to leave with an unknown amount of money, Brizzee said. The bank was closed and quarantined as detectives interview witnesses and comb the area for evidence and video footage.

One suspect is described as a black male adult about 5'7" tall weighing 140 to 160 pounds. The suspect was reportedly wearing a light colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored jeans and a bandana covering his face. The second suspect, the possible driver, is described as a white male adult with jeans and a jacket.

According to police, the first suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money. The bank staff complied, giving him an unknown amount of cash. The suspects then fled in a light grey or silver colored Kia sedan southbound behind JC Penney.

"It does not appear that they were in the building for a very long time," Brizzee said.

Anyone with information on the suspects, vehicle or reported crime is encouraged to call the Los Banos Police Department at 209-827-7070.

