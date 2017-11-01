Crime

Officer-involved shooting reported in Merced County

By Rob Parsons

rparsons@mercedsunstar.com

November 01, 2017 9:22 AM

A Dos Palos police officer opened fire this morning after responding to the “disturbance” report, the Sun-Star has confirmed.

Police Chief Barry Mann said nobody was injured with the officer, whose name was not released, fired at least one shot just before 9 a.m. in the 1900 block of Center Avenue in Dos Palos.

“One suspect is currently in custody,” Mann told the Sun-Star.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear. Police investigators remain on scene.

This is a developing story.

