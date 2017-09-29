Police seek more information in burglary of popular Los Banos establishment

Los Banos police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect caught on video surveillance during the time the popular downtown Los Banos Drug Fountain was burglarized.
The burglary took place at about 8:19 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the 600 block of J Street with an undisclosed amount of merchandise stolen, according to a Los Banos police news release.
Police said video surveillance shows a vehicle approaching the store from Seventh Street and turning behind the building. In the video, a subject walks from the vehicle and returns with the stolen goods.
Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Detective Ramon McDonald at 209-827-7070, ext. 117.
