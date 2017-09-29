Los Banos police are seeking a suspect seen on this video surveillance footage in connection with the burglary of the Los Banos Drug Store on Sept. 10 in downtown Los Banos.
Police seek more information in burglary of popular Los Banos establishment

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

September 29, 2017 4:03 PM

Los Banos police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect caught on video surveillance during the time the popular downtown Los Banos Drug Fountain was burglarized.

The burglary took place at about 8:19 p.m. on Sept. 10 in the 600 block of J Street with an undisclosed amount of merchandise stolen, according to a Los Banos police news release.

Police said video surveillance shows a vehicle approaching the store from Seventh Street and turning behind the building. In the video, a subject walks from the vehicle and returns with the stolen goods.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to contact Detective Ramon McDonald at 209-827-7070, ext. 117.

