Los Banos police tried to a stop teen driver. Here's what he did next

An 18-year-old Los Banos man was arrested during the weekend following a mile-long car chase through Los Banos, police said Monday.
Police tried to stop a white Pontiac sedan after it ran a stop sign at about 5:46 p.m. Saturday near Johnson Road and Willmott Avenue, officers said in a news release.
Though an officer activated the lights on top of his cruiser, the driver accelerated through town, police said. The driver was later identified as Alejandro Ortuno-Rosales of Los Banos, police said.
The pursuit ended when Ortuno-Rosales lost control of his car in the 700 Block of Illinois Avenue, police said, and then ran from the vehicle. Officer Todd Carter chased him on foot and Ortuno-Rosales was placed under arrest.
Ortuno-Rosales was booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of failing to yield to an emergency vehicle with disregard for public safety and resisting arrest, according to police. He is no longer in custody, according to jail records.
No injuries were reported during the incident, police said.
