Crime

Los Banos suspect charged with murder, denied bail

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

September 20, 2017 4:48 PM

The suspect arrested for last week's homicide of a 21-year-old Los Banos man was charged Monday with premeditated murder.

Merced County Judge Harry Jacobs on Monday denied bail to 30-year-old Los Banos resident Michael Manuel Mirabal, who has a criminal history that includes escaping custody, according to Merced Superior Court records.

Mirabal is accused of stabbing Los Banos resident Delbert Scoggins more than 20 times with a knife Sept. 13 in the backyard of his family's home in the 600 block of Eighth Street, according to Los Banos Police.

According to police, investigators found a duffel bag hidden near Scoggins' body concealing bloody clothing, a bloody pocket knife, and Mirabal's identification card.

Mirabal tried to jump out of a second-story window of a South Los Banos apartment Thursday when authorities found him. He was arrested and held without bail.

The Merced County District Attorney's Office on Monday charged Mirabal with one count of premeditated murder with use of a knife and prison enhancements, Chief Deputy District Attorney Harold Nutt said.

Mirabal appeared through video conference for his Monday arraignment, which was continued to Sept. 26.

According to court records, Mirabal was previously convicted of evading police officers and domestic violence. He was named as one of 16 people arrested during a 2012 probation and parole sweep.

Mirabel also escaped jail May 19, 2014, and was on the run for several hours before being caught.

