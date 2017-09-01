Crime

September 1, 2017 3:37 PM

Charges reduced for Teen driver who livestreamed fatal crash in Merced County

By Vikaas Shanker

The DUI charges for Obdulia Sanchez, the Stockton teen driver who livestreamed a crash that killed her younger sister, were amended Friday to reduce one of the potential sentencing enhancements after it was determined injuries to one of the victims were less severe than initially believed.

Sanchez’s 15-year-old sister, Jacqueline Sanchez, was killed in the July 21 rollover crash on Henry Miller Road north of Los Banos. The younger sister’s girlfriend, 15-year-old Fresno resident Manuela Ceja, suffered a laceration to her left leg.

“Initially, the police report stated that Manuela suffered great bodily injury,” Merced Deputy District Attorney Thomas Min said. “Upon receiving the medical records it appears she just received a laceration, which would make it just an injury.”

Min recommended the change during Friday’s hearing.

Sanchez, who police reports state had a recorded blood alcohol content of .106 about 90 minutes after the crash, is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter and drunken driving.

Sanchez’s public defender, attorney Ramnik Samrao, argued that the change to the enhancement meant Sanchez’s $560,000 bond amount should be reduced to $200,000.

“I just want to go back to my family,” Sanchez said to Merced County Judge David Moranda.

Moranda didn’t grant Samrao’s request Friday. But he urged the attorneys to work out any changes in bail for a decision during the next court date.

“The family just wants (Sanchez) to come home and grieve together,” Samrao said.

The date for a preliminary hearing on the charges was set for Sept. 13.

