Los Banos teacher pleads no contest to child pornography charge

More Videos 1:06 Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography Pause 0:36 Bus crash driver has first appearance in Merced Superior Court 0:35 Demonstrators disrupt CSUS president's address 1:03 Solar eclipse 0:41 Los Banos house caught on fire possibly leaving occupants displaced 1:28 Los Banos chief releases new details of officers-involved shooting 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado 2:01 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 1:09 Los Banos celebrates new Buffalo Soldier mural Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Los Banos teacher found guilty of possessing child pornography Los Banos Elementary teacher Ernesto Cortez's lawyer talks about why Cortez pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography. Los Banos Elementary teacher Ernesto Cortez's lawyer talks about why Cortez pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

Los Banos Elementary teacher Ernesto Cortez's lawyer talks about why Cortez pleaded no contest to possessing child pornography. vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com