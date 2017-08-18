Los Banos teacher arrested in child porn case working to bail out of jail

A Los Banos elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography plans to post $20,000 bail after his arraignment, he said Friday during his first court appearance.
Ernesto Avila Cortez, a 52-year-old first-grade teacher at Los Banos Elementary, was arrested Wednesday night after police detectives searched his home.
Authorities found numerous pornographic images of underage children on Cortez’s personal device, according to police.
During an arraignment hearing Friday, Merced County Court Commissioner Jeanne Schechter set bail at $20,000 for Cortez. She also determined his income was too high to qualify for a court-appointed attorney.
Schechter rescheduled the hearing to Aug. 30 to give Cortez time to hire and consult with his own attorney.
Cortez told Schechter he plans to post bail before the next hearing date.
Cortez, who has worked for the Los Banos Unified School District for 28 years, was put on paid administrative leave, Superintendent Mark Marshall said.
Los Banos Police Chief Gary Brizzee said his department is working to examine electronic media as part of the investigation into Cortez, a process that could take several weeks.
Marshall said the school district is cooperating with the police department’s investigation, but school officials are also conducting their own internal investigation.
It remains unclear whether any of the alleged images of child pornography included any local victims or students, authorities have said.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments