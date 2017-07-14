Laptops stolen from school in Merced County mysteriously reappear

One suspect of a burglary at Los Banos High School has been identified by police, according to a statement by the school district.
Also, six of the 16 laptops reported stolen showed up on the campus lawn a day after the media reported the burglary, Superintendent Mark Marshall said in an email Friday.
Five male suspects were being sought by police after school staff reported a break-in Monday morning.
Staff noticed that 16 ThinkPad Chromebooks, which were embedded with the Los Banos Unified School District logo, were missing. Marshall said some chemicals and tools were also reported missing.
“We are working closely with Los Banos Police Department and have provided them with screenshots from our security cameras,” Marshall said.
Timestamps on photos of surveillance video released by the police department Wednesday show the crime occurred around 2:30 a.m. Monday. Video shows the five suspects rode away on bikes and skateboards following the burglary, police said.
“One of the intruders has been identified and the LBPD is following up with that individual,” Marshall said.
Six of the stolen laptops were found on the school lawn Thursday morning “Incidentally, a day after media coverage,” Marshall said.
