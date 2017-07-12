Suspects loot laptops from Los Banos High School, then leave on bikes, skateboards

Police are looking for five males believed to have stolen several black laptop computers from Los Banos High School early Monday morning.
School staff noticed the laptops missing Monday and notified the Los Banos Police Department, according to a news release.
The police department reviewed video surveillance and are searching for five males who appear to have left on bikes and skateboards after the burglary, the release states.
In a released photo of surveillance footage, the thieves appear to be on school grounds around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Each laptop is “easily recognizable” with a Los Banos Unified School District logo, according to the release. Photos show the laptops are ThinkPad Chromebooks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ramon McDonald at 209-827-7070, ext. 117.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
