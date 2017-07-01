A driver waved a Los Banos teen to cross. Then she hit him and fled.

The mother of a 16-year-old Los Banos boy hopes the public can help police catch the driver who reportedly ran him over at a crosswalk on his bike and fled the scene.
Los Banos resident Christa Winburn said her son was on his way to a friend’s home at about 2:20 p.m. when he stopped at the intersection of Fifth Street and H Street traveling northwest.
The female driver of a black sedan waved him to cross at a crosswalk.
But as he started to cross on his bike, Winburn said, the car struck him, carrying him on the hood while running over the bike.
The car quickly braked after the collision and the teenager flew forward onto the road.
The driver, in her vehicle, asked Winburn’s son if he was OK. At first, he told her he was, despite suffering injuries.
Then the driver fled, turning right on H Street.
“You don’t just leave someone, especially when they fly off the hood of your car,” Winburn said. “You call an ambulance. You would never take off.”
Winburn said her son called her after the collision.
“I asked him where he was, and he said he didn’t know where he was at,” Winburn said, adding that her son’s friend was already on the way, using his social media Snapchat geolocation to find him.
When Winburn arrived at the intersection, they drove her son to Los Banos Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for several cuts and bruises. On Saturday, Winburn said her son could barely lift his left arm.
Los Banos Police Sgt. Jason Hedden said a report was taken at the hospital at 2:50 p.m.
“We are trying to identify the driver and would like to talk with anyone who witnessed the collision,” Hedden said.
Winburn said her son described the driver as an older Hispanic woman with missing teeth. Winburn also said security cameras along H Street may have captured the accident or the vehicle.
“I just think it’s really sad that it seems people don’t have any compassion for others anymore,” Winburn said. “I really hope the driver is caught.”
