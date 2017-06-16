Traffic stop leads to arrests after teenagers flee Los Banos police

Three teenagers were arrested after leading officers on a car chase, crashing into a power pole and hiding in nearby backyards Friday afternoon.
Officer Luis Castellanos attempted to stop a silver Toyota sedan for failing to yield to oncoming traffic at 12:48 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Seventh and F streets.
But the vehicle didn’t stop to Castellanos’ emergency lights and siren, according to a news release.
Castellanos pursued the sedan for 54 seconds before it crashed into a power pole at the intersection of Eighth and D streets, the release states.
A 15-year-old boy and two other male juveniles ran from the vehicle and attempted to hide in the backyards of a nearby neighborhood.
But police found the three boys within minutes of the collision and placed them under arrest, according to the release.
One of the passengers suffered a minor injury, the release states, so the driver was arrested for fleeing the scene of an injury hit and run collision, and for failing to yield to an emergency vehicle with disregard for public safety.
The passengers were arrested for resisting arrest before being released to their parents, according to the release.
“Thankfully, there were no major injuries as a result of the collision,” the release states, adding that emergency personnel and PG&E crews were and will be on scene for several hours to repair the damage.
