Traffic stop leads to arrests after teenagers flee Los Banos police

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado Pause 2:01 Daniel Guerrero on LB's dramatic playoff win 1:35 Baby bandit’s alleged theft of phone caught on camera in Los Banos 1:09 Los Banos celebrates new Buffalo Soldier mural 1:04 Annual Livingston Sweet Potato Festival Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email This is the scene at after a 15-year-old boy led Los Banos police on a 54-second chase. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com

This is the scene at after a 15-year-old boy led Los Banos police on a 54-second chase. sjansen@mercedsunstar.com