Traffic stop leads to arrest of Los Banos brothers with gun, drugs

An illegal window tint led Los Banos police detectives to arrest two felons last week for possession of a loaded handgun, suspected methamphetamine and a smoking pipe.
Los Banos resident Raul Herrera, 36, was arrested and booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail without bail for violation of parole conditions, being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of a controlled substance, concealing evidence and providing a false name to an officer, according to a news release.
His brother, 46-year-old Los Banos resident Sinar Herrera, was booked into the Los Banos jail on $27,000 bail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime and concealing evidence.
According to the release, Los Banos Detective Sgt. Justin Melden and Detective Sean Bayard were near the intersection of Canal Farm Lane and Miller Lane at 8:17 p.m. May 4 when they conducted a traffic stop on a blue Honda Accord. The stop was for an illegal window tint, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
During the stop, Raul Herrera, the driver, was arrested for an active parole violation warrant. The detectives found suspected methamphetamine and a smoking pipe in his possession.
Detectives found a loaded handgun in Sinar Herrera’s possession, which he was allegedly concealing for his younger brother, the release states.
