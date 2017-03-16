Robbery suspect with fake gun arrested by police officer with real gun

A 30-year-old Los Banos resident man who robbed a victim with a fake gun Sunday in downtown Los Banos was arrested at gunpoint by police officers, according to the Los Banos Police Department.
Michael Gifford was arrested and booked into the Los Banos Police Department Jail on suspicion of robbery, brandishing an imitation firearm and altering an imitation firearm, according to a statement from police.
At 2:53 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at an apartment in the 500 block of I Street, police said.
The victim, who wasn’t injured, told police Gifford attempted to strike him and pointed a handgun at him before taking his cell phone, officers said.
Police located Gifford a short time later in the same block. A Los Banos police officer arrested Gifford at gunpoint. Investigators found the victim’s cell phone and a replica handgun during a search, according to police.
Gifford was being held Wednesday at the jail with bail set at $51,500, authorities said.
