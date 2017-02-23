Santa Clara man arrested in Los Banos after car chase

A Santa Clara man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading a Los Banos police officer on a chase and crashing a vehicle that had been reported stolen, police said.
After receiving a report of a reckless vehicle near Mercey Springs Road and Pacheco Boulevard at 12:02 a.m., Los Banos police Officer Eduardo Solis saw the vehicle being driven by 22-year-old Michael Enciso Jr. and attempted to stop him on Mercey Springs, according to a media statement.
However, Enciso Jr. accelerated and led Solis on a pursuit through the northern half of Los Banos before crashing in a ditch near the Nantes Avenue and Vineyard Drive intersection, the statement reads. He soon was arrested.
No injuries were reported as a result of the chase, according to the statement.
After confirming that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Campbell, near San Jose, Enciso Jr. was booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail pending $50,000 bail on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to yield and possession of stolen property, according to the statement.
Enciso Jr. was in custody Thursday on $100,000 bond, according to Merced County jail records.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments