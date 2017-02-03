Los Banos bribery arraignment continued as defense files challenge

The attorney representing Tommy Jones, the former Los Banos school trustee accused of bribing a fellow board member, has filed a peremptory challenge to demand a different judge for the corruption case, which also involves Merced-area construction contractor Gregory Opinski.
The move led a Merced Superior Court judge on Friday to continue the arraignments for Jones and Opinski to 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Jones and Opinski were arrested five months ago following a investigation by the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators allege Jones paid fellow school board trustee Dominic Falasco $12,000 on behalf of Opinski to make three key swing votes. One of those votes approved Opinski as the construction manager for a project to double the size of Mercey Springs Elementary School.
Jones and Falasco both were unseated in November elections.
The school board has since given the project to another contractor.
The challenge by Jones’ attorney, Kevin Little, came before an expected hearing or motion from the Merced Superior Court to decide whether Judge Ronald Hansen would continue to preside over the case. Little has challenged Hansen’s assignment due to an alleged conflict of interest.
Hansen disclosed that he and Opinski, at one point, were part of the same stock investors club but that the two have had almost no interactions or direct interests apart from that.
The defense has said the tie was enough of a perceived conflict of interest to merit Hansen recusing himself from the case. But Hansen has ruled that he believes it doesn’t and won’t affect his judgment.
When Little presented the challenge at Jones and Opinski’s scheduled arraignment Friday, Hansen argued that the defense hadn’t presented it in the time required.
But Little contended that the procedures involving a previous defense motion to disqualify the Merced Superior Court bench, writ of mandate to appeal Hansen’s denial of that motion, and motion to recuse Hansen from the case meant that Jones could file the latest challenge.
Hansen said that while he wants the case to be as “expeditious” as possible, he will review Little’s claim.
