Los Banos officer injured during chase and arrest

An officer suffered minor injuries during a lengthy foot chase that led to the arrest of a vehicle burglary suspect Wednesday morning, according to a Los Banos Police Department release.
Los Banos resident Christopher Soares, 22, was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of vehicle burglary, resisting arrest, violation of probation conditions and for an active county warrant on a drug charge, police said in a statement.
Soares is being held in the Los Banos Police Department jail without bail, the release stated.
An officer suffered a minor knee injury and sought treatment at a local health facility, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
Shortly after 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Driftwood Avenue on a report of a vehicle burglary in progress.
When they arrived, a woman told them she saw a man inside her car when she came outside. He fled before police arrived, but the witness gave police a description of the suspect.
A few minutes later, officers spotted Soares, who fit the description, near the 500 block of Stonewood Drive. Soares ran when he saw officers approaching him.
Soares led officers on a “lengthy chase” through several backyards, the release stated. He was eventually apprehended while attempting to hide in the backyard of a residence on the 600 block of Winemaker Street.
Reyna said he couldn’t release the name of the injured officer.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments