Court to rule on judge ahead of Los Banos bribery suspects’ arraignments

The Merced Superior Court bench will decide if one of its judges will continue presiding over the Los Banos bribery case of former school trustee Tommy Jones and Merced-area contractor Gregory Opinski.
On Jan. 6, lawyers for Jones and Opinski filed a motion to disqualify Judge Ronald Hansen from the case, claiming he has conflicts of interest with Opinski, including co-memberships of a stock investors club in which they shared profits from successful investments.
Case reports from a 10-month investigation allege that Jones bribed former Los Banos school trustee Dominic Falasco with $12,000 on behalf of Opinski to make three key swing votes. One of those votes awarded Opinski the construction manager contract for the expansion of Mercey Springs Elementary School, which is expected to double the size of the school. The school board since has given the project to another contractor.
Hansen opposed the motion in a Jan. 12 answer, noting that the connections were circumstantial and didn’t warrant a conflict-of-interest recusal from the case.
Hanson said the motion was untimely.
“Although I have the authority to strike an untimely challenge, I defer to the assigned judge to rule on this issue,” Hansen states in the denial.
Prosecutor Steve Slocum, a supervising deputy district attorney for Merced County, said he expects that a judge other than Hansen will determine on Feb. 3, a scheduled arraignment date, if Hansen should be recused from the case.
“Once this has been decided, we should move forward with the arraignment on the case in front of Hansen or the next judge appointed, depending on the outcome of the hearing,” Slocum said.
Judges John Kirihara, Harry Jacobs and David Moranda have already recused themselves from the case, according to Merced County court records.
The decision could come in the form of a ruling without argument, or a hearing, Slocum said.
The Superior Court administration couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.
Hansen’s denial of the defendants’ motion wasn’t his first.
On Nov. 28, Hansen denied a motion from Jones and Opinski to disqualify the entire Merced Superior Court bench, which likely would have moved the case to a different county jurisdiction.
Opinski’s attorney, Jeffrey Hammerschmidt, and Jones’ attorney, Kevin Little, said all the judges had a conflict of interest with key witnesses, appealing that denial to the 5th District Court of Appeal in Fresno with a writ of mandate. The appeals court denied the writ.
In his most recent denial, Hansen states, “Defendants’ piecemeal approach to challenge Merced County judges and to try and move this case out of Merced County raises concerns.”
Neither Hammerschmidt nor Little responded to requests for comment before the Merced Sun-Star’s deadline. But Hammerschmidt previously told the Sun-Star that the perceived conflicts of interest were concerning, and disqualifying the whole bench would speed up the trial.
The decision on Hansen, and Jones’ and Opinski’s arraignments, is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 3 in Merced Superior Court.
