Miano Elementary vandalism suspect arrested on suspicion of shoplifting hours later

A Los Banos woman who is believed to have spray-painted “kid killer” on an R.M. Miano Elementary School wall last week was arrested the same day and accused of attempting to shoplift from a shoe store.
Marcella Banuelos, 46, was arrested on suspicion of petty theft and vandalism Dec. 5 after being taken into custody at Famous Footwear in Los Banos, police said.
Los Banos police received a call from Miano staff members at 6:16 a.m. that someone had spray-painted “kid killer” on an outside wall of Miano, according to police records and school officials.
School personnel saw Banuelos leaving the area, police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
At about 10:50 a.m. the same day, Banuelos was reported stealing from Famous Footwear.
After Banuelos was arrested on suspicion of petty theft, officials found the spray can in her possession, Reyna said.
Miano Principal Antonio Rosales said custodians painted over the graffiti as quickly as possible.
“It was removed well before students arrived on campus,” Rosales said. “No one ever saw it.”
