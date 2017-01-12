Los Banos man arrested in downtown stabbing

A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a stabbing early Monday in downtown Los Banos.
Los Banos police responded to reports of the stabbing at 2:22 a.m. in the 500 block of I Street, according to a news release.
Officers found a 42-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds, the release stated. He was taken by ambulance to a Modesto-area hospital but has since been released.
Witnesses told officers that Antonio Aceituno of Los Banos had stolen the victim’s vehicle after the assault, according to the release, which also said that officers found the vehicle abandoned Wednesday in the 2100 block of East Pacheco Boulevard.
Later Wednesday, detectives arrested Aceituno after finding him hiding inside a home in the 800 block of E Street, according to the news release.
Aceituno was in custody at the Los Banos Police Department jail with no bail, according to the release. He is expected to be charged with assault with a deadly weapon and carjacking, the release said.
As Aceituno was being booked, officials found a violation of federal probation warrant and it was added to Aceituno’s charges, the release stated.
Anyone with more information can contact Detective Sgt. Justin Melden at 209-827-7070, ext. 114.
Vikaas Shanker: 209-826-3831, ext. 6562
Comments