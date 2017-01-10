Downtown Los Banos tattoo shop owner denies shooting gun, claims good citizen

A Los Banos tattoo shop owner who is accused of threatening two people with a gun says the accusations are a misunderstanding and that shell casings found in his car were nothing more than the leftovers of his cousin’s New Year’s Eve exuberance.
Pete Gaona, the 34-year-old owner of Nasty Tattoos and Piercings, said he plans to fight the allegations that led to his arrest Thursday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and negligent discharge of a firearm.
According to police, officers responded at 3:33 a.m. to the 500 block of I Street after hearing several gunshots. Two witnesses told them Gaona was arguing with them from his vehicle when he fired shots from a firearm in the air and sped away.
Officers later located the car at Gaona’s home and found shell casings.
Gaona told the Enterprise that the shell casings were from a gun belonging to his cousin, who fired celebratory shots in the air on New Year’s Eve. He noted that police searches of his business and home did not turn up any weapons.
Gaona, who has a felony record related to a burglary when he was 19, said he is not legally able to have a gun.
“I’m not out there illegally running around with weapons,” he told the Enterprise.
He said he’d been advised by his attorneys not to comment on the events of early Thursday.
Gaona, a husband and father of two, said he posted bail over the weekend.
Gaona faced gun charges in Kern County about 10 years ago, according to court records. However, those charges were dismissed in lieu of admitting to misdemeanor petty theft. Most recently, he was charged with infractions related to rabbit hunting in 2015, according to Merced County records.
“I was a troubled youth when you consider and look at all those charges,” he said. “But that’s 10 years ago. I’ve worked hard for what I have now. I’m fearful at the thought of losing what I have.”
Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said the department has filed charges with the Merced County District Attorney’s Office. Those charges haven’t been filed with the Superior Court of Merced, according to court records Tuesday. Gaona said he has been informed he has a bail-bond court date next month.
