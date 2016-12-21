Los Banos woman dies after double hit-and-run Tuesday

A Los Banos woman died late Tuesday after being hit by two different vehicles on Mercey Springs Road, neither of which stopped after the collision.
Witnesses said the woman, identified as 57-year-old Karen Wigglesworth by Merced County Undersheriff Jason Goins, was hit by an unidentified car just after 10 p.m. while walking east across Mercey Springs Road at the 400 block, Los Banos Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said.
After the collision, Wigglesworth was able to call out to another driver who saw the first collision, Reyna said. But while the driver was safely parking to help, another car hit Wigglesworth.
Witnesses told police both vehicles fled the scene.
“After the second collision, she fell to the ground and sustained the majority of her injuries,” Reyna said.
When police responded, an officer found Wigglesworth unresponsive near the southbound lane of Mercey Springs, Reyna said. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses couldn’t give a description of the first car, but described the second car as a sedan.
Reyna said police are asking for any more witnesses to come forward and contact Det. Sean Bayard at 209-827-7070, ext. 115. Anyone with information can also contact Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 855-725-2420.
