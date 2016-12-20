Several arrests made in suspected Santa Nella, Los Banos theft ring

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has arrested several people believed to be part of a theft ring blamed for a rise in property crimes in the Los Banos and Santa Nella areas.
The Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested 22-year-old Santa Nella resident Julio Banuelos, who is believed to be connected to several cases of property theft, Detective-Sgt. Chuck Hale said. Deputies also arrested a 16-year-old Santa Nella boy in connection with the thefts.
Banuelos was arrested at his place of employment in Livermore on a no-bail Merced County warrant on suspicion of DMV registration fraud, a felony, Hale said.
Banuelos also faces a separate felony charge of committing a felony while out on bail. He previously was arrested by deputies on suspicion of possession of about 2 pounds of methamphetamine.
“Today is not about one case,” Hale said Tuesday, noting that detectives for the past several weeks have been investigating more than a dozen thefts. Detectives Adam Deniz and Brankel Nobari led the investigation.
Santa Nella resident Mauricio Rodriguez, 22, and 30-year-old Jaime Chavez of Mendota and Santa Nella previously were arrested in connection with the thefts.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office also had an active arrest warrant for 32-year-old Santa Nella resident Juan Orozco.
Hale said the five individuals are believed to be associated with one another.
The Sheriff’s Office saw a sharp rise in vehicle and residential burglaries in late August and September, Hale said. Detectives investigated about 16 vehicle burglaries in Santa Nella, and numerous residential burglaries in the Santa Nella and Los Banos areas.
“We feel we made a significant impact on the problem,” Hale said. “Since the first arrest, we’ve seen a drastic decline (in property thefts).”
The investigation has recovered more than $20,000 in stolen property, including construction equipment, equipment belonging to PG&E, bikes, fishing gear and tools, Hale said, with searches continuing.
The Merced County Probation Office and Los Banos Police Department helped the Sheriff’s Office with the investigation, Hale said.
