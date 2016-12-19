Los Banos fire victim accused of throwing cup of liquid at police commander

Los Banos police were puzzled when a man whose home had just been gutted by fire asked to speak with an officer, then flipped off the policeman, demanded an attorney and doused the officer with a cup containing an unidentified liquid on Dec. 15.
Police Cmdr. Ray Reyna said he wasn’t harmed when he was splashed with the liquid by the resident, 41-year-old James Huling. Investigators initially believed the substance may have been flammable or possibly used to start the fire but later said it may only have been water.
The Los Banos Fire Department responded to reports of a mattress on fire at 10:29 a.m. Dec. 15 at the Cypress Garden Apartments, 1301 Canal Farm Lane, Fire Chief Tim Marrison said.
Officials were told all the occupants were out before the fire spread through the room. Firefighters contained the blaze within 20 minutes.
Marrison said an apartment manager notified him Huling was behind a vehicle. When Marrison approached, Huling stated that he had an injury on his hand and requested an officer.
That’s when Reyna headed toward Marrison and Huling.
But as Reyna started talking to Huling, Huling gave officials the middle finger and said he wanted an attorney.
“I asked him, ‘Why do you want an attorney? You’re not under arrest,’ ” Reyna said.
But then, Huling stood up and threw the cup at Reyna, who was concerned that it could have been whatever may have caused the fire.
Huling then ran about 70 feet west onto Mercey Springs Road.
Marrison, Reyna and other officers at the scene controlling traffic on the road chased him onto the highway and eventually restrained him. Huling was arrested and placed into a police vehicle.
Shortly after the incident, Reyna told the Los Banos Enterprise that he was fine and didn’t believe the liquid to be dangerous.
After the investigation had concluded Thursday, Marrison said the fire didn’t appear to have been set intentionally.
“We think it was an accidental fire,” Marrison said, adding that the fire didn’t spread to the other units in the apartment complex. “The occupant may have been impaired, and that may have contributed to the it.”
Investigators found marijuana in the apartment, Marrison said, but the amount wasn’t enough to be considered illegal.
Marrison said investigators believe the source of the fire may have been dropped between a bed and a nightstand in the apartment. But he declined to go into detail.
Merced County jail records indicate Huling was booked into John Latoracca Correctional Center on Dec. 15 on $10,000 bond and was in custody Wednesday.
According to court records, Huling is being charged with two misdemeanors: battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. He was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday this week.
Reyna said Huling appeared to be impaired during the incident. But he couldn’t confirm Huling was under the influence of any drugs or alcohol, pending toxicology reports..
