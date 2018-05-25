Kimberly Helms Lewis, a Stanislaus County deputy district attorney, has filed to run for the District Attorney's seat in Merced County. She posed for a photo on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Local

Here's how much people are donating in the Merced County district attorney race

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@mercedsunstar.com

May 25, 2018 02:28 PM

Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II is leading his challenger, Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Helms Lewis in campaign donations, according to the latest campaign contributions reports.

Helms Lewis' campaign has received a total of $44,188, according to financial reports and late contribution reports filed with the Merced County Elections Office.

More than 80 percent of those contributions came from three individuals.

Helms Lewis loaned her campaign $17,000, according to reports filed on May 2.

Scott Neal, owner of Neal Partners LLP, and NorCal Rail Park LLC member Staci Leonardo each donated $10,000 to the campaign on May 2, according to a late contribution report filed the next day. The report states Neal's contribution was a loan, but Neves said it was a donation and the campaign would be filing a correction.

"We feel honored Scott Neal and Staci Leonardo have faith in this campaign and what it stands for," campaign manager Lee Neves said.

Neal and Leonardo didn't explain why they made the donation and didn't ask for anything in return for their donation, Neves said.

Messages to Neal and Leonardo asking about the donations weren't returned this week.

One of Neal’s companies, Central Valley Concrete, was sued by prosecutors in 2010 for operating an illegal paint shop and violating state hazardous waste laws. In his ruling, Judge Ronald W. Hansen ordered the company to pay $300,000 in civil penalties for the violations. The shop generated hazardous waste in the form of paint chips combined with dust, solvents, soil and/or sandblasting material. Some of the materials were sprayed into the air. Some of the solvent was poured onto the ground, Hansen said in 2010.

The case was handled by a statewide circuit prosecutor for the California District Attorney’s Association, who handled the case as a deputy district attorney on behalf of district attorneys’ offices in Merced, Stanislaus and Madera counties.

In addition to Helms Lewis, Neal and Leonardo, nine other individuals donated to her campaign.

Morse's campaign has raised $56,653, according to the latest filed campaign disclosure report and late contribution reports. That number is expected to climb to about $62,000 by Thursday's filing deadline for updated reports, said Mike Lynch, Morse's campaign manager.

More than 90 individuals, businesses and organizations donated to Morse's campaign, according to the reports. The largest donation of $3,000 came from the Merced Hotel Motel Association.

Here is a list of the people and organizations donating to each candidate, according to the latest campaign statements filed with the Merced County Elections Office:

Kimberly Helms-Lewis

Name

Occupation/Business

Donation

Loan

Date

Kimberly Helms-Lewis

Stanislaus County Deputy DA

$10,000

Pre-filing

Patrick Hogan

Attorney

$500

3/5/18

Kimberly Helms-Lewis

Stanislaus County Deputy DA

$5,000

3/5/18

Roshni Maria Joseph

Homemaker

$300

3/26/18

Hollis Properties IV

Business

$500

3/27/18

Robert Lewis

Attorney

$150

3/28/18

Main Stone Corp. (Pierre Perret)

Business

$4,000

4/2/18

Sean McLeod

Attorney

$250

4/4/18

Peter Schneider

Retired

$200

4/12/18

Barbara Showalter

Doctor

$250

4/13/18

Stewart Fisher

Sales and marketing

$150

4/15/18

Kimberly Helms-Lewis

Stanislaus County Deputy DA

$2,000

4/23/18

Scott Neal (Neal Partners LLP)

Owner, Neal Partners LLP

$10,000

5/2/18

Staci Leonardo (NorCal Rail Park LLC)

Member, NorCal Rail Park LLC

$10,000

5/2/18

Larry Morse II

Name

Occupation/Business

Donation

Loan

Non-monetary

Date

Mike V. Salvadori

Realty owner

$2,000

1/31/18

Glenn C. Myers

Business owner

$1,000

2/14/18

Helen Amarant

Business owner

$500

2/14/18

Thomas K. Cooke

Mariposa DA

$500

2/16/18

Luxon Clark Kellogg

Business owner

$750

2/21/18

Jacqueline E. Lindo

Realty assistant

$160

2/21/18

David J. Souza

Business owner

$500

2/21/18

Robert T. Haden

Attorney

$500

2/21/18

Robert Stewart

Business president

$500

2/21/18

Vicki Fagundes

Farm owner

$500

2/21/18

Suzanne M. Carpenter

None

$120

2/21/18

Elizabeth Karpel

Business owner

$500

2/21/18

Morse Partners

Law firm

$500

2/21/18

R Street Chevron

Gas station

$500

2/21/18

Kelly Pirtle

Real Estate Agent

$500

2/21/18

Quality Well Drillers

Business

$1,000

2/27/18

D&S Farms

Farming

$250

2/27/18

Weimer Farms

Farming

$500

2/27/18

Shannon Pump Company

Business

$500

2/27/18

Ron Smith Buick GMC

Dealership

$500

2/27/18

Y.K. Ayers

None

$500

2/27/18

Wil Hunter

Farm Owner

$500

2/27/18

Via Adventures

Business

$250

2/27/18

Curtis A. Riggs (Via Adventures)

Business owner

$250

2/27/18

Pellissier Farms

Farming

$500

2/27/18

Alia Corp. DBA McDonald's

Business

$500

2/27/18

Vikram Lakireddy Professional Corp.

Business

$500

2/27/18

N&S Tractor

Business

$500

2/27/18

Jim Cunningham

Ranch owner

$500

2/27/18

Lorenzi Rentals

Business

$500

2/27/18

Tammy L Fausone

Business owner

$500

2/27/18

Bert Crane Orchards

Business

$500

2/27/18

Voje LLC

Business

$500

2/27/18

Merced Assoc. of Police Sergeants

Union

$500

2/27/18

Robert Owen Carroll

Merced County Chief Deputy DA

$250

2/27/18

Joe Marchini

Business Owner

$500

2/27/18

Joseph R. Stefani

Loan Officer

$500

2/27/18

Tim Razzari

Auto dealership owner

$500 (NM)

Fundraiser food

3/1/18

Mike V. Salvadori

Realty owner

$100 (NM)

Fundraiser food

3/1/18

Manuel Vieira

Business owner

$500 (NM)

Fundraiser band, bartenders

3/1/18

Angela Martin

Legal assistant

$325.25 (NM)

Fundraiser food, gifts, tickets, supplies

3/1/18

Helen Amarant

Business owner

$463.43 (NM)

Fundraiser food, decorations, floral

3/1/18

Law Office of Casey Aitchison

Law office

$280

3/2/18

Almondwood, Inc.

Business

$500

3/2/18

Arthur V. Azevedo

Lawyer

$200

3/2/18

Brookhurst Farms

Farming

$240

3/2/18

Citizens for the betterment of Merced County PAC

PAC

$500

3/2/18

Tregory Dicarlo Properties

Business

$250

3/2/18

Lori L. Fischer

Realtor

$500

3/2/18

Michael D. Gallo

President

$500

3/2/18

Leslie Ann Hamilton

None listed

$175

3/2/18

Artikas Kamangar

None Listed

$500

3/2/18

George kelley

Ranch owner

$100

3/2/18

Nunes farms

Farming

$775

3/2/18

Harold L. Nutt

Merced County Chief Deputy DA

$100

3/2/18

William Olson

Merced County DA Chief Investigator

$240

3/2/18

Palazzo Farming, Inc.

Farming

$500

3/2/18

Peraino's Jewelers

Realtor

$500

3/2/18

Rory Randol

None listed

$300

3/2/18

Kim Rogina

Realtor

$280

3/2/18

Ramnik Samrao

Merced County Deputy Public Defender

$500

3/2/18

Satwant S. Samrao

Physician

$500

3/2/18

Thiara Orchards

Orchard

$500

3/2/18

Nang Xiong

Casino manager

$1,000

3/2/18

Salim Farha

Self-employed

$1,000

3/9/18

Hilltop Ranch Inc.

Ranch

$500

3/12/18

Paul E. Donahue

Attorney and lobbyist

$500

3/12/18

Shop and Save Market

Business

$500

3/12/18

Law Office of Shawn M. George

Law office

$500

3/20/18

MG Santos, Inc.

Business

$750

3/20/18

Farain Saremi

Self-employed

$400

3/20/18

James J. Stevinson Corp.

Ranch

$500

3/20/18

Arlan B. Thomas

Farmer

$250

3/20/18

Robert Owen Carroll

Merced County Chief Deputy DA

$200

3/26/18

Opeiu JB Moss Voice of the Electorate-FEC PAC

PAC

$500

3/26/18

Bi-Rite Liquor

Business

$500

4/2/18

El Tareb Market

Business

$1,000

4/2/18

Bernies Liquor

Business

$200

4/2/18

Nancy S. Wong

Attorney

$200

4/3/18

James B. Kelly

Real estate developer

$1,000

4/4/18

Dennis Morris

Alpaca farmer

$200

4/5/18

Ahmed R. Megally

Dentist

$100

4/9/18

Shane Smith

Attorney

$200

4/9/18

Bill Mattos

California Poultry Assoc. president

$500

4/9/18

Richard S. Michaels

Attorney

$2,000

4/10/18

A&M Market

Business

$400

4/20/18

Merced Hotel Motel Associ.

Association

$3,000

4/22/18

AAA Truck Wash, LLC

Business

$1,000

4/30/18

Impact Consulting, LLC

Business

$2,500

4/30/18

Greg Hostetler

Self-employed, farmer

$2,500

5/2/18

North Valley Labor Federation PAC

PAC

$1,000

5/3/18

Maxwell Construction, Inc.

Business

$1,000

5/11/18

LTA Bros

Business

$1,500

5/14/18

Robert Alkema

Self-Employed

$2,000

5/15/18

