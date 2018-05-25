Here's how much people are donating in the Merced County district attorney race

Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse II is leading his challenger, Stanislaus County Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Helms Lewis in campaign donations, according to the latest campaign contributions reports.
Helms Lewis' campaign has received a total of $44,188, according to financial reports and late contribution reports filed with the Merced County Elections Office.
More than 80 percent of those contributions came from three individuals.
Helms Lewis loaned her campaign $17,000, according to reports filed on May 2.
Scott Neal, owner of Neal Partners LLP, and NorCal Rail Park LLC member Staci Leonardo each donated $10,000 to the campaign on May 2, according to a late contribution report filed the next day. The report states Neal's contribution was a loan, but Neves said it was a donation and the campaign would be filing a correction.
"We feel honored Scott Neal and Staci Leonardo have faith in this campaign and what it stands for," campaign manager Lee Neves said.
Neal and Leonardo didn't explain why they made the donation and didn't ask for anything in return for their donation, Neves said.
Messages to Neal and Leonardo asking about the donations weren't returned this week.
One of Neal’s companies, Central Valley Concrete, was sued by prosecutors in 2010 for operating an illegal paint shop and violating state hazardous waste laws. In his ruling, Judge Ronald W. Hansen ordered the company to pay $300,000 in civil penalties for the violations. The shop generated hazardous waste in the form of paint chips combined with dust, solvents, soil and/or sandblasting material. Some of the materials were sprayed into the air. Some of the solvent was poured onto the ground, Hansen said in 2010.
The case was handled by a statewide circuit prosecutor for the California District Attorney’s Association, who handled the case as a deputy district attorney on behalf of district attorneys’ offices in Merced, Stanislaus and Madera counties.
In addition to Helms Lewis, Neal and Leonardo, nine other individuals donated to her campaign.
Morse's campaign has raised $56,653, according to the latest filed campaign disclosure report and late contribution reports. That number is expected to climb to about $62,000 by Thursday's filing deadline for updated reports, said Mike Lynch, Morse's campaign manager.
More than 90 individuals, businesses and organizations donated to Morse's campaign, according to the reports. The largest donation of $3,000 came from the Merced Hotel Motel Association.
Here is a list of the people and organizations donating to each candidate, according to the latest campaign statements filed with the Merced County Elections Office:
Kimberly Helms-Lewis
Name
Occupation/Business
Donation
Loan
Date
Kimberly Helms-Lewis
Stanislaus County Deputy DA
$10,000
Pre-filing
Patrick Hogan
Attorney
$500
3/5/18
Kimberly Helms-Lewis
Stanislaus County Deputy DA
$5,000
3/5/18
Roshni Maria Joseph
Homemaker
$300
3/26/18
Hollis Properties IV
Business
$500
3/27/18
Robert Lewis
Attorney
$150
3/28/18
Main Stone Corp. (Pierre Perret)
Business
$4,000
4/2/18
Sean McLeod
Attorney
$250
4/4/18
Peter Schneider
Retired
$200
4/12/18
Barbara Showalter
Doctor
$250
4/13/18
Stewart Fisher
Sales and marketing
$150
4/15/18
Kimberly Helms-Lewis
Stanislaus County Deputy DA
$2,000
4/23/18
Scott Neal (Neal Partners LLP)
Owner, Neal Partners LLP
$10,000
5/2/18
Staci Leonardo (NorCal Rail Park LLC)
Member, NorCal Rail Park LLC
$10,000
5/2/18
Larry Morse II
Name
Occupation/Business
Donation
Loan
Non-monetary
Date
Mike V. Salvadori
Realty owner
$2,000
1/31/18
Glenn C. Myers
Business owner
$1,000
2/14/18
Helen Amarant
Business owner
$500
2/14/18
Thomas K. Cooke
Mariposa DA
$500
2/16/18
Luxon Clark Kellogg
Business owner
$750
2/21/18
Jacqueline E. Lindo
Realty assistant
$160
2/21/18
David J. Souza
Business owner
$500
2/21/18
Robert T. Haden
Attorney
$500
2/21/18
Robert Stewart
Business president
$500
2/21/18
Vicki Fagundes
Farm owner
$500
2/21/18
Suzanne M. Carpenter
None
$120
2/21/18
Elizabeth Karpel
Business owner
$500
2/21/18
Morse Partners
Law firm
$500
2/21/18
R Street Chevron
Gas station
$500
2/21/18
Kelly Pirtle
Real Estate Agent
$500
2/21/18
Quality Well Drillers
Business
$1,000
2/27/18
D&S Farms
Farming
$250
2/27/18
Weimer Farms
Farming
$500
2/27/18
Shannon Pump Company
Business
$500
2/27/18
Ron Smith Buick GMC
Dealership
$500
2/27/18
Y.K. Ayers
None
$500
2/27/18
Wil Hunter
Farm Owner
$500
2/27/18
Via Adventures
Business
$250
2/27/18
Curtis A. Riggs (Via Adventures)
Business owner
$250
2/27/18
Pellissier Farms
Farming
$500
2/27/18
Alia Corp. DBA McDonald's
Business
$500
2/27/18
Vikram Lakireddy Professional Corp.
Business
$500
2/27/18
N&S Tractor
Business
$500
2/27/18
Jim Cunningham
Ranch owner
$500
2/27/18
Lorenzi Rentals
Business
$500
2/27/18
Tammy L Fausone
Business owner
$500
2/27/18
Bert Crane Orchards
Business
$500
2/27/18
Voje LLC
Business
$500
2/27/18
Merced Assoc. of Police Sergeants
Union
$500
2/27/18
Robert Owen Carroll
Merced County Chief Deputy DA
$250
2/27/18
Joe Marchini
Business Owner
$500
2/27/18
Joseph R. Stefani
Loan Officer
$500
2/27/18
Tim Razzari
Auto dealership owner
$500 (NM)
Fundraiser food
3/1/18
Mike V. Salvadori
Realty owner
$100 (NM)
Fundraiser food
3/1/18
Manuel Vieira
Business owner
$500 (NM)
Fundraiser band, bartenders
3/1/18
Angela Martin
Legal assistant
$325.25 (NM)
Fundraiser food, gifts, tickets, supplies
3/1/18
Helen Amarant
Business owner
$463.43 (NM)
Fundraiser food, decorations, floral
3/1/18
Law Office of Casey Aitchison
Law office
$280
3/2/18
Almondwood, Inc.
Business
$500
3/2/18
Arthur V. Azevedo
Lawyer
$200
3/2/18
Brookhurst Farms
Farming
$240
3/2/18
Citizens for the betterment of Merced County PAC
PAC
$500
3/2/18
Tregory Dicarlo Properties
Business
$250
3/2/18
Lori L. Fischer
Realtor
$500
3/2/18
Michael D. Gallo
President
$500
3/2/18
Leslie Ann Hamilton
None listed
$175
3/2/18
Artikas Kamangar
None Listed
$500
3/2/18
George kelley
Ranch owner
$100
3/2/18
Nunes farms
Farming
$775
3/2/18
Harold L. Nutt
Merced County Chief Deputy DA
$100
3/2/18
William Olson
Merced County DA Chief Investigator
$240
3/2/18
Palazzo Farming, Inc.
Farming
$500
3/2/18
Peraino's Jewelers
Realtor
$500
3/2/18
Rory Randol
None listed
$300
3/2/18
Kim Rogina
Realtor
$280
3/2/18
Ramnik Samrao
Merced County Deputy Public Defender
$500
3/2/18
Satwant S. Samrao
Physician
$500
3/2/18
Thiara Orchards
Orchard
$500
3/2/18
Nang Xiong
Casino manager
$1,000
3/2/18
Salim Farha
Self-employed
$1,000
3/9/18
Hilltop Ranch Inc.
Ranch
$500
3/12/18
Paul E. Donahue
Attorney and lobbyist
$500
3/12/18
Shop and Save Market
Business
$500
3/12/18
Law Office of Shawn M. George
Law office
$500
3/20/18
MG Santos, Inc.
Business
$750
3/20/18
Farain Saremi
Self-employed
$400
3/20/18
James J. Stevinson Corp.
Ranch
$500
3/20/18
Arlan B. Thomas
Farmer
$250
3/20/18
Robert Owen Carroll
Merced County Chief Deputy DA
$200
3/26/18
Opeiu JB Moss Voice of the Electorate-FEC PAC
PAC
$500
3/26/18
Bi-Rite Liquor
Business
$500
4/2/18
El Tareb Market
Business
$1,000
4/2/18
Bernies Liquor
Business
$200
4/2/18
Nancy S. Wong
Attorney
$200
4/3/18
James B. Kelly
Real estate developer
$1,000
4/4/18
Dennis Morris
Alpaca farmer
$200
4/5/18
Ahmed R. Megally
Dentist
$100
4/9/18
Shane Smith
Attorney
$200
4/9/18
Bill Mattos
California Poultry Assoc. president
$500
4/9/18
Richard S. Michaels
Attorney
$2,000
4/10/18
A&M Market
Business
$400
4/20/18
Merced Hotel Motel Associ.
Association
$3,000
4/22/18
AAA Truck Wash, LLC
Business
$1,000
4/30/18
Impact Consulting, LLC
Business
$2,500
4/30/18
Greg Hostetler
Self-employed, farmer
$2,500
5/2/18
North Valley Labor Federation PAC
PAC
$1,000
5/3/18
Maxwell Construction, Inc.
Business
$1,000
5/11/18
LTA Bros
Business
$1,500
5/14/18
Robert Alkema
Self-Employed
$2,000
5/15/18
