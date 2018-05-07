House fire in Los Banos causes estimated $50k in damages, firefighters say

A small garage fire caused thousands in damages late Monday morning in Los Banos, firefighters reported.
Los Banos firefighters were called at 11:35 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of Elmwood Drive after a cookout went wrong, Fire Chief Mason Hurley said.
"It's unclear if (propane) hose may have leaked or whether something that was close by caught fire," Hurley said later.
Fire investigators put early damage estimates around $50,000.
Authorities shut down the home's electricity during the fire as a safety precaution. It remained unclear Monday afternoon whether the electricity could be restored quickly. Hurley said it was possible residents may be temporarily displaced.
PG&E officials were expected to evaluate the scene Monday.
Nobody was injured. The fire was contained to the garage. Part of the rest of the home may have sustained some heat and smoke damage but there was no major structural damage, the chief said.
A total of 11 Los Banos city firefighters responded to the fire.
