Man flown out with head and neck injuries after crash in Merced County

Two people suffered injuries in a solo-vehicle crash in Merced County on Monday afternoon, according to California Highway Patrol.
Few details were immediately available. A man was driving a Toyota Tundra while hauling a trailer near Highway 152 and Dale Road in the Los Banos area around 2:12 p.m., Officer Shannon Stiers said. It’s unclear how he crashed.
He was flown to doctors hospital in Modesto with head and neck injuries, Stiers said, and the extent of his injuries are unknown.
A woman was in the passenger seat and suffered “moderate injuries” Stiers said. She was transported to Los Banos Memorial Hospital.
Officers were investigating the crash Monday.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
Comments