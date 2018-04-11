Body found in Los-Banos-area canal was a man, deputies say

An adult man was pulled out of a Los Banos-area canal Tuesday, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Rescue and Recovery Dive Team was called to Delta Mendota Canal about one mile west of Henry Miller and Highway 33 in Santa Nella at about noon, a news release said. Employees in the area took deputies to where they found the body.
The cause of the man’s death and identification is unknown until the autopsy is completed, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with more information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
