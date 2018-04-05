Are there enough activities in Los Banos to keep kids busy over the summer?

As summer approaches, children soon will be out of school with an extra six hours to spare five days a week.
What can they do with their extra time?
Some point kids to the Community Center on Seventh Street in Los Banos. It offers sports camps, an open gym, and classes for dancing, cheerleading, and martial arts.
But some believe that’s not enough.
More than half a dozen people told the Los Banos City Council during the March 21 meeting they want more services offered at the Community Center. The crowd of supporters spoke about the need for more recreation facilities and activities for all ages, mentioning there is no community pool, tennis courts or enough free activities.
"I think they (the city) should put a certain amount of money into youth," said Laurence Mitchell, a Los Banos resident and local high school sports coach. "It can get these kids on the right path."
Although the Community Center does offer classes for kids some parents can't afford it, the 36-year-old told the Enterprise in an interview. Los Banos is a commuter town and kids sit at home without parent supervision, Mitchell said, and without enough programs to keep them busy, they can easily make choices that get them into trouble.
"I see it a lot," he added. "Sports kept my mind off that. That's why I feel so strongly about that."
But does the city have the money for it?
Mayor Mike Villalta said the city has been addressing these concerns and has discussed avenues and funding sources for getting more recreation activities for youth.
"It's something we're very much aware of and something that we want," Villata said at the meeting. "Everyone on this council I think wants the same thing, and it's looking for the money and paying for it but we're already working on some avenues for the betterment of Los Banos."
In the city's annual budget there is money allocated for the Community Center and Recreation programs. For this fiscal year, the city budgeted $200,166 for the Community Center and $393,968 for recreation.
Last year, the city spent $169,487 for the Community Center and $352,796 on recreation. For the 2015 to 2016 fiscal year $166,517 was spent on the Community Center and $313,512 for recreation. $166,037 was spent on the Community Center for the 2014 to 2015 fiscal year and $280,252 for recreation.
Something the city has been working on is bringing a Boys and Girls Club to the Community Center this summer, Villalta said, which would be free.
"The city has said there is a need and so we're volunteering the Community Center," he added.
City staffers are working on a proposal to bring to the council to make the Boys and Girls Club happen, said Alex Terrazas, Los Banos city manager. One of the things they’re also looking into is increasing funding for recreation programs in next years budget.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
