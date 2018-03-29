Body found in Gustine canal, Merced sheriff deputies confirm

A man has been found in a canal in Gustine, the Merced County Sheriff's Department confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Investigators are treating the death as suspicious but said there were no obvious signs of foul play.
His name and age is unknown at this point, Deputy Daryl Allen said. Deputies received the report at about 12:30 p.m. Divers with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office located the body was recovered around 3:50 p.m. near Whitworth and Fentem roads.
Few other details were immediately available.
Sheriff’s detectives remained on scene Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information regarding the death of the still-unidentified man is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.
Monica Velez: 209-385-2486, @monicavelez21
