Los Banos council may change business license code. Here's what it could mean for you

The Los Banos City Council is looking to change the way the city regulates business licenses so more people would be required to have one.
City staffers presented a proposed revision of the code to the council at last week's meeting, saying revamping the code would help the city regulate businesses and know what types are in town.
Being able to collect data on the types of businesses in town is a “tool for economic development” and can help when recruiting retailers, said William A. Vaughn, the city attorney.
One addition to the code could require owners leasing or renting properties with more than four units to have a business license. Another change could require people licensed with the state, like lawyers, doctors or accountants, to also have a business license with the city of Los Banos.
“It would be a registry and way to validate that license is current and active and we would know how many doctors we have in town,” said Stacy Souza Elms, community and economic development director for the city.
Souza Elms said the city would not regulate how professionals practiced, but the city license does come with certain requirements, like the hours of operation and building codes.
