Merced County will continue seeing rain. But there's hope for sunbathers ahead

It's been a colder precipitous March than previous years in Merced County, and the rain will continue through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
But after that, the skies are expected to clear and temperatures may hike back to normal, NWS Hanford meteorologist Brian Ochs said.
As of Wednesday, Merced has collected about 2 inches of rain in March, Ochs said, noting that it's almost a half-inch more than normal.
In Los Banos, 1.32 inches have fallen this month as of Wednesday morning, more than the average 1.12 inches through March 21.
"It's definitely been an above average month as far as rainfall goes," Ochs said.
Merced County residents can expect more rain throughout this week, with the bulk of it expected to hit Wednesday night through Thursday night, depositing possibly more than an inch of rain, Ochs said.
After that storm system, another one may be headed through Merced County on Saturday, Ochs said. However, it appears to be a cooler system with less moisture, leading to less precipitation.
Once that storm passes, residents can expect to see more sunshine, Ochs said.
Temperatures also have been lower than normal during the last few weeks, with highs hovering in the mid to lower 60s.
But as the skies clear, temperatures are expected to rise as well, possibly hitting 70 degrees Tuesday or Wednesday, Ochs said.
During the rainy weather, NWS Hanford has received reports of minor flooding in the foothills of the Sierras toward Huntington Lake and weather experts believe more reports will come in as Thursday's storm heads in.
As of Wednesday afternoon, no lane closures were active on state roads in Merced County, according to Caltrans.
