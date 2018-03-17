Life-threatening injuries reported after sedan collides with big rig south of Hilmar

A 25-year-old man suffered major injuries after a car he was driving collided head-on Saturday morning with a big rig on Highway 165 near the Merced River, according to California Highway Patrol.
Barry Diaz, whose city of residence wasn't known Saturday morning, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze at about 9:20 a.m. south on Highway 165 north of Westside Boulevard when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle veered left into the northbound lane into the path of a 2008 International tractor pulling an empty tank trailer, CHP Merced Officer Eric Zuniga said.
Elk Grove resident Timothy Ottone, the 38-year-old driver of the truck, was traveling north and reportedly attempted to swerve right to avoid a collision, but the Chevrolet hit the truck's left rear tire head-on, Zuniga said.
Diaz suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was rescued by first responders after he was pinned in the vehicle, Zuniga said. He was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Modesto,.
"It is unknown (at this time) if he is going to make it or not," Zuniga said.
The vehicles were in the roadway and traffic was being diverted Saturday morning, Zuniga said. All lanes were open as of 11 a.m.
Ottone was not arrested or cited Saturday morning, Zuniga said, adding that it wasn't known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the collision, and an investigation was ongoing.
