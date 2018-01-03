Local

Woman suffers major injuries after being hit by car in Los Banos

By Vikaas Shanker

vshanker@losbanosenterprise.com

January 03, 2018 04:44 PM

A Los Banos woman suffered major injuries after she was hit by a car Tuesday night, according to police.

Los Banos police responded to a report of a collision at about 8 p.m. involving a vehicle and pedestrian a few hundred feet west of the intersection of Pacheco Boulevard and West I Street, Cmdr. Ray Reyna said in a statement.

Police did not release the names of the pedestrian and driver Wednesday.

The 72-year-old male driver of a 2018 Toyota Highlander told police he was driving west on Pacheco Boulevard when the Toyota hit a 37-year-old Los Banos woman who was standing in the left lane outside a crosswalk, Reyna said.

The woman suffered major injuries, including head injuries, and was transported to Modesto by ambulance because the medical helicopter wasn't available, Reyna said.

The woman was in critical injuries as of Tuesday night, Reyna said. Updates to her condition weren't available Wednesday.

Reyna said the driver is not suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

